Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 44.8% in November

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.35. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nortech Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

