Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 14,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

About Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.