NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6395 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.