Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

