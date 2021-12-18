Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Update

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 260,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.