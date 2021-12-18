Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Update

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 260,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $141.68.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
