Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $31.81. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,819 shares of company stock worth $26,771,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

