Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $718,377.27 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Okta stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.