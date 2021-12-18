Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $718,377.27 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Okta stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

