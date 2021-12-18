Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $513,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Old Republic International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

