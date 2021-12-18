OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and $2.31 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.35 or 0.08381717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.87 or 0.99933651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

