Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 79.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 334,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

