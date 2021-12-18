Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.66% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $2,151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $927,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

