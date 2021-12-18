Orchid Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $247.64 million and $36.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

