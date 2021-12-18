Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $16,862,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,925,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.