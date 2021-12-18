Orient Walt Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $16,121.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.32 or 0.08343908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,935.45 or 1.00074912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.