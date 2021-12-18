Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 581,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

