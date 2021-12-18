Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 18,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Orocobre has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Get Orocobre alerts:

About Orocobre

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.