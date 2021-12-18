Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Orpea stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. Orpea has a 1 year low of $90.13 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40.
About Orpea
