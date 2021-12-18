Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 619,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORPH. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $139,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORPH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 513,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

