Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

