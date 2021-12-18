Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

