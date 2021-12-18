Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $103.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.42.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

