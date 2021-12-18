Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

OMI stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

