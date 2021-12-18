Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $71.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

