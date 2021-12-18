Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 94 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Target by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

