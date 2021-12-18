Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

