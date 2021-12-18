Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

