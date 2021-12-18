Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $2,157,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

