Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) versus Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Critical Contrast

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68% Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Sotera Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 2.02 $550,000.00 $0.07 13.64 Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.65 -$38.62 million $0.12 184.27

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

