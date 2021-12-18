PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $130,103.82 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

