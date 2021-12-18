PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lowered to Market Perform at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.