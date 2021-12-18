Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $530.14 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

