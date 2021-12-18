Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PCRFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,386. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.82 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

