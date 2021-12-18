Parkgene Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Billion (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can now be purchased for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00206149 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

