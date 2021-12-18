Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 449 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

