Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 731.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 111.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.