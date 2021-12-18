Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $669.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.79. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

