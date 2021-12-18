Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 66 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $384.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

