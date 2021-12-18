Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 88 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,688.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.