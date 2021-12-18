Patron Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

