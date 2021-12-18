Patron Partners LLC Buys 112 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

