Patron Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,658,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

