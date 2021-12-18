Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.783 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

