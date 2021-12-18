Patron Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

NYSE:MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.35. The company has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

