Patron Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.5% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 933.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $222,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 364.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,579.34 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,502.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,472.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

