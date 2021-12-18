Patron Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

