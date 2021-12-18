Patron Partners LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,913 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter.

IVOL stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.