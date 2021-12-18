Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 11,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.