PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $68.69 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

