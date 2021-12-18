PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,231 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANAT stock opened at $188.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.80. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

