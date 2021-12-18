PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 142.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

